Under the PM-KISAN scheme launched in December 2018, the central government provides cash benefits of Rs 6,000 per year to beneficiary farmers in three equal installments.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Under the PM-KISAN scheme launched in December 2018, the central government provides cash benefits of Rs 6,000 per year to beneficiary farmers in three equal installments.

In a virtual function organised to launch the financial facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, PM Modi transferred the sixth installment of Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The money will be transferred only to the Aadhar verified bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

What to do if you haven't received PM KISAN scheme sixth installment?

If you are a registered beneficiary of the PM-KISAN scheme but haven't received Rs 2,000 in your bank accounts as part of the sixth installment, you can dial a toll-free number to register your complaint. The Agriculture Ministry has issued a helpline number for farmers. You can call PM-KISAN helpline number 155261 or toll-free number 1800115526. Besides, you can also call the Ministry of Agriculture's landline number 011-23381092.

However, we suggest you first check the list of beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme by following the below steps.

First of all, log on to PM Kisan portal - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now go to the option of 'Farmers Corner' given on the right side.

Now click on the 'Beneficiary List' option.

Select your state, district, sub-district, block and name of the village.

After selecting all the required options, click on 'Get Report'.

Now you will have a complete list of the beneficiaries of your village.

This list is in alphabetic order and you can easily find your name.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma