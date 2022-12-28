'Haven't Received It': Sitaram Yechury On Invitation To Join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said his party did not get an invitation to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: ANI)

CPI (M) LEADER Sitaram Yechury seemed disappointed as his party did not get an invitation to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which the Congress has been inviting several notable individuals including politicians to participate.

Speaking on the media reports of Congress inviting his party to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, CPI (M) leader, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "We have not received it."

Among those invited names includes Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.

The Congress' padayatra which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is on nine days of winter break and will resume on January 3. The yatra has covered more than 2,800 km through 10 states so far and will cover 3,570 km by next year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the party claimed.

Meanwhile today, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti announced her intention to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters the state. “I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India,” said the chief of the People's Democratic Party in a tweet.

Apart from Mufti, National Conference president and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah is also likely to join Rahul Gandhi during the march as well. When the ‘yatra’ enters the newly created union territory, it will be in the last leg since its beginning from Kanyakumari in September.

Through this foot march, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year.