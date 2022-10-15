'Have To Break Shackles Of Colonialism, Laws Should Be Written In Simple, Regional Languages': PM Modi

EMPHASIZING reforms in the judicial system by breaking the shackles of colonialism and by removing regressing colonial laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the laws should be written in simple and regional languages so that even the poorest of poor can understand the new legislation.

Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries vis video conferencing, PM Modi said, "It is important for us to break the shackles of colonialism by removing regressing colonial laws, then only India can progress in true sense. In the last eight years, we removed 32,000 compliances to improve ease of living."

“While making laws, our focus should be on the poorest of the poor so that they can understand the new legislation well. The language of law should not become a barrier for any citizen, every state should work for this also. For this, we will also need logistic and infrastructure support,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out Lok Adalats and said, "The people of the country should not feel the absence of government. Also, the people of the country should not feel the pressure of the government. Over 1,500 archaic laws have been terminated. Numerous cases have been resolved in the country through Lok Adalats.”

The biggest speciality of Indian society is that while moving on the path of progress, it also keeps on internal reforms, PM said.

"Academic system will also have to be made for the youth in the mother tongue. Law-related courses should be in the mother tongue. Let our laws be written in the simple and intuitive language. The Digital library of important cases of the High Court and Supreme Court should be in the local language," Prime Minister emphasised.



PM Modi further said technology has become an integral part of the judicial system in India. He said digital innovations in legal services like virtual hearing and e-filing are already launched in India and 5G services would further strengthen these technologies.

In a two-day conference that is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, PM Modi said, “In Gujarat, we started evening courts. Cases that were of petty crimes were heard in these courts, thus reducing the burden on courts and allowing speedy resolution of matters. When law and order develop in sync with societal progress, it ensures that there is the ease of justice.”

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system.