'Have Been Abroad Twice In Eight Years As CM': Arvind Kejriwal Meets Delhi Govt Teachers Amid Tussle With LG

AMID the ongoing tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal, the latter on Sunday held an interaction with the teachers in the government school who participated in the training in Finland, Cambridge, and Singapore.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the education in the government schools in Delhi has improved because of the teachers' training.

"Some people consider it expenditure, but it is investment. I feel that you can construct four bridges less and four roads less, but we should provide best exposure and training to our teachers. They will groom students who will build roads and bridges in the future," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The AAP Chief stated that he has only travelled abroad twice since becoming the National Capital's CM and is not interested in going abroad.

"It has been 8 years since I became the chief minister, I have gone abroad only twice. Went to Rome on the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, and once to South Africa. I have no interest in going abroad... Delhi government wants to send its teachers for good training abroad," Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also highlighted the importance of teachers' training and said that more than building bridges and roads, it is necessary to provide international training to teachers and that poverty can also be eradicated through education.

"For 75 years, all the parties have been giving the slogan of removing poverty, but till now poverty has not been removed, poverty can be removed only through education. The Delhi government wants to provide better education to the Delhi children," said Kejriwal.

During the meeting, the Delhi CM said that the government teachers in the National Capital will be sent abroad for training in any case.

On January 20, Sisodia resent the proposal to send Delhi teachers abroad for training and forwarded it to Lieutenant Governor Saxena for final approval.

"The Government has examined the proposal to send its teachers to Finland from all aspects, including cost-benefit analysis, and finds it to be essential to enhance the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education," Sisodia noted in the proposal.

(With Agency Inputs)