After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred on Monday morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 19-year-old woman, who was raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital today. After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred on Monday morning.

News agency PTI earlier reported that the victim was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital. However, news agency ANI today reported that the girl was admitted to Safardjung Hospital.

The woman was gangraped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after showing no signs of improvement.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The family of the victim had accused the police of not helping them and coming into action only after public outrage. However, the police denied the charges of inaction.

"We arrested one accused soon and once we managed to get the names of three other accused, we arrested them too," Hathras police officer Prakash Kumar said in a video statement tweeted by UP Police.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Sunday night evaded police to reach JNMC to express "solidarity" with the 19-year-old Dalit woman. Azad claimed that the brutal attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Policemen who have been negligent in this case should be duly punished and the woman's family members should be immediately provided security as they are feeling insecure and should be shifted to a safe spot," he said.

He had also demanded financial assistance of Rs one crore for the woman's family.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta