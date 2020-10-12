The kin of the victim will be recording their statement on the "forced cremation" of the victim's body following her death in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The family of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in UP's Hathras, have left for Lucknow amid tight security. They are scheduled to appear before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court today. The kin of the victim will be recording their statement on the "forced cremation" of the victim's body following her death in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

“I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us,” news agency ANI quoted sub-divisional magistrate Anjali Gangwar as saying.

Family members of #Hathras alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow.



They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Slu1k5GUmW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

"Five of us will be appearing in court. The administration had asked us how many from our family would like to be present for the hearing on October 12. My father, mother, sister, younger brother and I will be appearing in court," the victim's elder brother told reporters. "The administration has promised full security when we travel to Lucknow on Monday," he added.

The court on October 1 had asked the woman’s parents to come to apprise it of their versions of the incident and had also ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear with to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it.

“Shocked” by the alleged gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on October 1 had summoned top government officials to the court.

(with agency inputs)

