Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In what could bring back the memories of the horrific Hathras gang-rape and murder case, two girls were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in an agricultural field last evening while another one was found lying unconscious.

Providing information about the incident, the UP Police said that the two girls are of the same family and were found tied up with clothes on the field, adding that the officials are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

"The family members of the three girls took them to the common health clinic in the district in an unconscious state. Two of the girls were declared brought dead by the doctors, and one was referred to a higher center for treatment. Prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning," Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"We are trying to reconstruct the crime scene to get to the bottom of the matter. The investigation is underway. Police have deployed six teams to look into the matter, the villagers are being interrogated," Kulkarni added.

Meanwhile, the family of the two girls has said that they had no enmity with anyone. They said that the girls didn't return home on Wednesday, following which they launched a hunt and found them unconscious in the agricultural field.

"We called out their names in the field but no one answered. Later we found them on our own field. We can't accuse anyone as we did not have any enmity with anyone," said a relative of the girls while speaking to an English news channel.

The incident in Unnao has brought back the memories of the Hathras case where a 21-year-old woman was brutally raped and murdered by four men. The woman had died on September 29 while undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital which triggered an outrage across the nation.

The case was later transferred to the CBI and the Allahabad High Court had slammed the UP Police over its handling of the case, terming the midnight cremation of the woman an "infringement of human rights".

