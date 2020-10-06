New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid massive outrage and protests over the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday night detained a journalist and three others from Mathura. The police said that the journalist and three other men - allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India - were detained while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. Those arrested have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman, Siddique Kappan, Masood Ahmed and Alam. The police said that they had received information that some "suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi".

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the Hathras gangrape and murder case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will hear the plea alleging failure by the UP authorities in dealing with the case.

Below are the live updates:

01:19 pm: Supreme Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, to inform it how the witnesses in the #Hathras case, are being protected. Supreme Court adjourns the matter for next week

01:00 pm: Hathras victim's family offered 50 lakh: Uttar Pradesh police has claimed in its FIR that the family members of the Hathras gangrape victim were offered Rs 50 lakh to speak untruth against the government. "Unruly elements offered Rs 50 lakh to the family of the woman to speak untruths against the government," the police said without specifying who these elements were.

12:40 pm: Hathras case: Supreme Court begins hearing a PIL seeking CBI or SIT probe, monitored by a sitting or retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge and to transfer the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

12:30 pm: Another Hathras rape victim dies during treatment: A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh. Victim passed away yesterday during treatment & was cremated by her family: Vineet Jaiswal, Hathras SP

11:50 am: Rajasthan: An Alwar Court convicts five accused in Thanagazi gangrape case of 2019. The convicts sentenced to life imprisonment.

11:30 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patiala speaks on Hathras Case; says, "I wanted victim's family to know that they are not alone, we are there for them...The entire family was targetted by Uttar Pradesh administration, but our PM didn't say a word on the issue."

11:00 am: "The district administration at Hathras had been receiving several intelligence inputs since morning of September 29 of the manner in which the dharna had taken place at Safdarjung hospital and the whole issue was being exploited and a caste/communal colour was being given," UP govt tells Supreme Court.

10:40 am: India criticises UN official for remarks on UP rape cases: India has criticised the United Nations Resident Coordinator's remarks on alleged rape and murder cases in UP's Hathras and Balrampur, saying "any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided." Read full story here

10:30 am: Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear a plea seeking CBI or SIT probe in the Hathrash gangrape and murder case will be heard today.

10:00 am: Four persons who were on their way to Hathras from Delhi apprehended from Mathura yesterday. They were found to have links with Popular Front of India (PFI): UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma