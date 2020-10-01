New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the widespread outrage over the brutal gangrape and killing of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the police on Thursday said that the medical report of the victim mentioned injuries did not confirm "forced sexual intercourse". 

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the doctors have not confirmed rape and can only give a firm opinion based on the forensic report which is still awaited. 

He also said that Special Investigation Team is in the city and also visited the crime scene and met the victim family on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, the woman, who suffered critical injuries when she was allegedly gangraped and tortured by four upper caste men a fortnight ago, gave up the battle for life in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. 

As protests broke out in several parts of the country and political leaders and activists voiced their protest over the manner in which the funeral was conducted near the woman's home in a village in Hathras, a local police officer said it was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said strict action should be taken against the culprits, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case and asked that the trial be conducted in a fast track court.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days, an official said. Adityanath also spoke to the father and assured him strict action against the accused.

