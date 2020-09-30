New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the parents of Hathras gang-rape victim through video link on Wednesday. The chief minister assured the family that most stringent action will be taken against the accused and all possible help will be provided to them. Facing nationwide outrage over the death of the gang-rape victim, the chief minister has set up a a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

"The Chief Minister has spoken to the father. Victim's father has asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The Chief Minister assured him that the most stringent action would be taken against the accused and all possible help would be provided to the family," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The woman's family will be given Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job for one member, the state government said.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report within seven days. He also ordered a fast-track court for the trial. Earlier in the day, he told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him and asked him to take strict action against those responsible for the crime.

“The incident that took place in Hathras with a girl is unfortunate and the accused will not be spared. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident and a detailed report would be submitted by the SIT in seven days. For speedy justice, the case will be presented before a fast track court," Adityanath further tweeted.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday

