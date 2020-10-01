Hathras Gangrape-murder case: The woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14, and she breathed her last on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Additional DGP (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday that the forensic test of Hathras gangrape-murder victim, whose cremation in the dead of night by the police allegedly without the family's consent has provoked nationwide outrage, confirmed that she was not raped.

"Postmortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken," Kumar said.

#WATCH Postmortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified & legal action will be taken: ADG Prshant Kumar on Hathras case pic.twitter.com/qMOUct7t92 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

The postmortem report of the victim found that she suffered a fracture in her neck as a result of repeated strangulation. The report also made observations about "injury to the cervical spine produced by indirect trauma and its resultant sequelae."

"The ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death in this case," it said.

Earlier today, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir said that the medical report had ruled out rape with the 19-year-old woman and the doctors were waiting for the FSL report.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by police under Section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) after their convoy, on its way to Hathras, was stopped on the Yamuna Expressway.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roughed up by police on his way to Hathras, at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today



Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. pic.twitter.com/nU5aUSS64q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

A large number of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh accompanied the two leaders on their march towards Hathras. They also raised slogans against the UP government.

Priyanka said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take responsibility for the alleged gangrape and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.

Attacking the UP government for "not allowing the family to cremate the woman with honour", she said, "You claim to be the protectors of the Hindu religion, we are Hindus, but where has it been written that you cannot allow a father to lit the pyre of his daughter and not allow the family to cremate the victim?

"The incident was a big injustice. What the state government did after that was a bigger injustice," she said, adding the Adityanath must ensure that atrocities against women are stopped.

The woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14, and she breathed her last on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Her brutal death and subsequent cremation in the dead of the night in Hathras allegedly under police pressure on Tuesday triggered massive outrage across the country over the law and order situation in UP and over women safety in general.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta