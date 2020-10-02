Hathras Case LIVE: Protests have also been organised at the India Gate, coinciding the Gandhi Jayanti, however, the Delhi Police has said that in view of Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area last month, no permission has been given for gathering at India Gate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after their arrest by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police while on their way to Hathras to meet the kin of the 20-year-old gangrape victim, who succumbed to severe injuries on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi is planning to hold a demonstration and prayer at the Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi, as reported by News18.

Protests have also been organised at the India Gate, coinciding the Gandhi Jayanti, however, the Delhi Police has said that in view of Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area last month, no permission has been given for gathering at India Gate. Protesters can demonstrate only at Jantar Mantar with prior permission and attendance of only 100 people.

Amid the widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of lawyers in the state have joined the demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers also demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday morning also said that he will not bow down in front of any injustice.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

12:00 pm: The Hathras incident is very painful & the government's conduct with the victim's family is not right. We are living in democracy & people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

11:50 am: Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then they should resign: Supriya Sule, NCP

11:45 am: I think UP government wants to hide something. What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi & Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM & others, prove that UP government wants to hide something: Supriya Sule, NCP on #Hathras incident.

11:40 am: A TMC delegation, including Derek O'Brien, stopped at Hathras border. They were on their way to meet the family of the victim of #Hathras incident.

10:30 am: “No one in the country can support the way the police treated Rahul Gandhi there. We should not forget that Rahul Gandhi is the grandson of Indira Gandhi and son of Rajiv Gandhi, these people have given martyrdom for the country. Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it's gang-rape of country's democracy," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

10:15 am: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Former State CM Siddaramaiah took part in a protest condemning the incident wherein party leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Former State CM Siddaramaiah took part in a protest condemning the incident wherein party leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to #Hathras. (1.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/0uLYAeejJS — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

9:45 am: “A strong and encouraging order from the Lucknow bench of Alld HC. The entire nation is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The HC order shines a ray of hope amidst the dark, the inhuman and unjust treatment meted out to her family by the UP Govt,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Friday.



Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Former State CM Siddaramaiah took part in a protest condemning the incident wherein party leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to #Hathras. (1.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/0uLYAeejJS — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

9:15 am: "I won't be afraid of anyone in the world. I won't bow down to any sort of injustice. I will defeat lies with the power of truth and will face all the struggles while fighting untruth... Heartiest greetings on Gandhi Jayanti," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi this morning, invoking Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.



8:45 am: The UP police, meanwhile, has denied that the woman who died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday was raped. The police said that the forensic test of Hathras gangrape-murder victim has confirmed that she was not raped.

8:15 am: The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has announced that large gathering are banned for Friday in and around India Gate in central Delhi. "No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," the police said.

8:00 am: The Allahabad High Court has also summoned top officials of UP government -- additional chief secretary, director-general of police and additional director general of police -- over the Hathras case. The officials will have to appear before the court on October 12. The court has also called the victim's parents to have their say in court that day.

A 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi after she was allegedly assaulted by four men -- later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time.

But police claimed they had the family consent for the cremation. The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order there.

Posted By: Talib Khan