Hathras Case: Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member panel has been set up to investigate the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and the alleged police inaction in the case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member panel has been set up to investigate the incident, directing the probe panel to submit the report in seven days.

Adityanath also said that he had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident, and the latter said that strictest action be taken against the accused.

हाथरस में बालिका के साथ घटित दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के दोषी कतई नहीं बचेंगे।



प्रकरण की जांच हेतु विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया गया है। यह दल आगामी सात दिवस में अपनी रिपोर्ट देगा।



त्वरित न्याय सुनिश्चित करने हेतु इस प्रकरण का मुकदमा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 30, 2020

A senior government official said the chief minister has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.

This comes after the family of the victim, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital a fortnight after being gang-raped and tortured, alleged the local police forcefully cremated the body of the woman on the intervening night of September 29 and 30 while keeping the family away.

"No, they did it on their own. We're scared. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We'd said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. Administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation," said the brother of the deceased.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

As news of her death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

Another kin said the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, mainly relatives and others from their neighbourhood, to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits, in the district of western Uttar Pradesh.

Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta