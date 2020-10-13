Hathras Case: Family's counsel Seema Kushwaha asked the court to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the trial to "Delhi or Mumbai".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The family of the 19-year-old woman who died last month after her torture and the alleged gangrape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has demanded that the case be transferred out of the state. The lawyer of the victim's family has said that this was among the three demands put before the Allahabad High Court which heard the case on Monday.

Family's counsel Seema Kushwaha asked the court to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the trial to "Delhi or Mumbai". She further said that the family has also asked that they be provided security.

The family did not want the report of the investigation to be made public, according to the lawyer.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi, who represented the state government, said the investigation has already been handed over to the CBI. He told that the next date of hearing has been fixed for November 2.

The victim's family maintained before the high court that she was cremated in the middle of the night without their consent. Meanwhile, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxar and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told the court that the decision on the cremation was taken by the local administration and police, and there were no instructions or pressure from the state government.

Senior Uttar Pradesh administration and police officials, also summoned by the court, said the late-night cremation was due to law and order considerations.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men at her village in UP's Hathras district on September 14.

There was outrage over her hurried cremation at her village with her family claiming that it was against their wishes and they were not even allowed to bring the woman's body home one last time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta