Hathras Case: The three-member SIT formed by the chief minister, which completed its probe in the case last week, was earlier scheduled to submit its report by Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Investigation Team, probing the Hathras gangrape-murder case, has been granted 10 more days to submit its status report on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Home Department said on Wednesday.

The three-member SIT formed by the chief minister, which completed its probe in the case last week, was earlier scheduled to submit its report by Wednesday.

Facing a battering to its image, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras episode, which the SC described as horrible.

Questioned over its way of handling the case, the state government has cited the forensic report which has ruled out rape with the victim, claiming that there was a “conspiracy” by some groups and individuals to instigate caste and communal violence in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which filed an affidavit urging the top court to order a CBI probe into the incident, told the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that an innocent life has been lost and the central agency may be ordered to conduct the probe under the supervision of the apex court itself.

The state government vehemently sought judicial intervention to stop the spread of fake "narratives after narratives” with "oblique” and political motives about the incident.

Meanwhile, security of the victim's family has been beefed up after the top court sought state government's reply on how the witnesses were being protected in the case. Metal detector gates have been installed outside their house in Hathras village. A note is also being made of the entry and exit time of all the visitors.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta