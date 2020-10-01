Hathras Case Updates: However, Hathras DM said that the administration has not received any information on the visit of the two leaders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive outrage over the gang-rape and assault on a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi, the Hathras administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district prohibiting a gathering of over 5 persons. The borders of the district have also been sealed by the administration.

"Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather", Hathras DM P Lakshkar said as reported by news agency ANI.

The development came after reports of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi visiting the Hathras district today surfaced in the media. However, Hathras DM said that the administration has not received any information on the visit of the two leaders. "We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed", he said.

According to a report by IANS, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras on Thursday to meet the family of the woman who died after being gang-raped, and whose cremation in the night by the police has provoked nationwide outrage. Party sources said the permission for the visit has been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government, and they will leave for Hathras today.

Here are the Latest Updates on the massive outrage against the Hathras rape incident:

The autopsy report of the Hathras victim shows that the 19-year-old girl was strangulated by the culprits and suffered severe cervical spine injuries. The report has been released by the Delhi hospital where the 20-year-old died on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Hathras Police said that the medical report of the victim mentioned injuries but did not confirm "forced sexual intercourse". Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the doctors have not confirmed rape and can only give a firm opinion based on the forensic report which is still awaited. He also said that the Special Investigation Team is in the city and also visited the crime scene and met the victim family on Wednesday.

