New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor all aspects of the alleged gang-rape and murder of Dalit girl UP's Hathras, including the CBI probe and security to the victim's family and the witnesses of the case. On transfer of the case to Delhi, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it is appropriate for the CBI to conclude the probe, and a decision on transfer request will be taken later.

"So far as transfer of Hathras case to Delhi is concerned, it is appropriate for CBI to conclude probe & it will be decided later," the bench of CJI Bobde said.

Hearing a bunch of pleas by activists seeking to transfer the case out of Uttar Pradesh, the top court also asked the CBI to file a status report of the case before the Allahabad High Court. The petitioners had alleged that the probe was botched up and a fair trial was not possible in Uttar Pradesh.

On September 14, the 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras. The girl was brutally tortured and some reports claimed her eyes were gouged out. The police, however, denied the claims. Later on September 29, she died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during the treatment.

She was even deprived of a decent cremation as the Uttar Pradesh police refused to hand over the body to her family and cremated her at midnight in the absence of her parents. The Police said that her body was cremated in the night as they had received intel of violence in the morning.

However, the Allahabad High Court had slammed the UP police and termed her midnight cremation an "infringement of human rights". The court said that the girl was entitled to a decent cremation.

"Action of state authorities, in name of law and order situation, is prima facie an infringement upon human rights of the victim and her family. She was entitled to decent cremation in accordance with her religious customs which essentially are to be performed by her family," it added.

