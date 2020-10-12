Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government handed the probe to CBI, the family of the Hathras victim, who was allegedly raped and murdered, appeared before the Allahabad High Court on Monday. During the hearing, the victim's family members requested the court to shift the case out of UP and urged the bench to provide them security.

"The victim's family has demanded that reports of CBI be kept confidential. We had also prayed that the case be transferred out of UP. The third demand is that the family be provided security until the case completely concludes," Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of victim's family, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court, which also recorded the statements of several top UP officials, will now hear the matter on November 2, said Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi, who was representing the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier directed the victim's family members to appear before it. The court had also summoned additional chief secretary, home; director-general of police; ADG, law and order; and the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the Hathras district.

CBI team in Hathras to collect evidence

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Monday reached Hathras and collected the evidence of the case, which has left the whole country shocked. The CBI also collected all documents and recorded the statements of the police officials of the district.

The CBI has registered a case under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

ED to question 4 alleged PFI members in UP jail

According to a report by news agency IANS, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question four alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested by the UP Police from Mathura while they were going to Hathras.

The four men are allegedly linked to the PFI and its associate outfit Campus Front of India (CFI)and have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich, Alam of Rampur and Siddique, a journalist from Kerala's Malappuram.

What is this case all about?

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murder by four men in UP's Hathras on September 14. The woman died a fortnight later at a hospital in Delhi. Following the woman's death, huge protest erupted across the country with people demanding strict action against the accused.

The protesters also attacked the UP government over its handling of the matter. Following the protest, the UP government requested the CBI to probe the matter and said that strict action will be taken against the accused and justice will be delivered to the victim.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma