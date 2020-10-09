Hathras Case: According to a media report, the Uttar Pradesh Police will likely recreate the crime and collect all substantial evidence before handing the case to the CBI.

Lucknow | Jagran New Delhi: In order to find the 'missing links' in the alleged gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh Police will likely recreate the crime of the case.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the UP Police has decided to recreate the crime scene to "collect all possible evidence" related to the Hathras case. The report quoted officials as saying that the UP Police has discovered four sickles and a slipper from the crime scene which suggest that people near the area might have witnessed the crime.

The report further claimed that the UP Police will record the statements of the victim's brother and mother and collect all substantial evidence and hand over them to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

UP Police install CCTV cameras, deploy 60 officials to ensure security of victim's family

The UP Police, meanwhile, has deployed 60 of its officials and installed CCTV cameras at the house of victim's family in Hathras to ensure their security. The police further said that a register of visitors is being maintained by policemen at the entry of the house.

"Sixty personnel, including women, have been deployed on 12 hours shifts for the security of the victim's family. A gazetted officer will also be deployed to monitor these personnel. With the help of CCTV cameras, the house of the victim will be monitored round-the-clock," news agency PTI quoted DIG Shalabh Mathur as saying.

Victim's family says 'accused peddling lies'

The victim's family on Friday alleged that the accused in the case are peddling lies and trying to create different rumours around the incident in a bid to save themselves. They say that they have left it up to the state government to get them justice in the matter regardless of which agency probed the case.

"They are finding ways to save themselves and trying to peddle lies and fuel different rumours. We have never been in contact with the accused," the victim's brother said while speaking to news agency ANI.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murder by four men in UP's Hathras district. The woman died a few days later in a hospital in Delhi, leading to a nationwide protest against the UP government. However, the main accused in the case claimed that the four accused in the case are being framed in the matter and alleged that the family of the victim was against their friendship.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma