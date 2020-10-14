Hathras Case: The UP government told the top court that it was committed to "provide complete security to victims' family and witnesses".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe into the alleged gangrape-torture of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district, who later succumbed to her injuries in Delhi last month.

The UP government told the top court that it was committed to "provide complete security to victims' family and witnesses". It also submitted a list of police personnel posted for security in Hathras, including outside her home.

The police said that eight CCTV cameras have been installed outside her home to keep a watch and the police has ensured that there is no intrusion of privacy of the family.

The development comes a day after the Allahabad High Court came down hard on police and administartion officials, calling the late-night cremation of the victim a violation of human rights for which responsibility should be fixed.

In its order after Monday's hearing, the Lucknow bench of the high court warned against “character assassination” of the victim and urged restraint by officials, political parties and the media.

It also pulled up Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar for suggesting on the basis of a forensic report that the woman was not raped.

The court ordered that the probe by a Special Investigation Team or the Central Bureau of Investigation should be kept confidential and not leaked out.

A CBI team on Tuesday quizzed the family members of the deceased and examined the crime scene. They also took the victim's brother to record his statement. The case was referred to the CBI by the state government after a political storm over the alleged apathy of the administration.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta