Hathras Case: UP CM has Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras district, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Following the announcement, the victim's family said that they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, reported news agency PTI.

This comes just moments after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra met the woman's family in UP's Boolgarhi. Rahul and Priyanka were given permission to meet the victim's family members on Saturday. The UP Police, however, allowed only five people to meet the victim's family.

After meeting the victim's family members, Rahul and Priyanka said that they would continue to fight for the 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras, until justice is given to her. "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice," said Rahul after meeting the victim's family members.

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," said Priyanka while adding that the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate of Hathras.

Top UP officials meet victim's family

Earlier in the day, top UP officials -- Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi -- also met the victim's family members. The officials assured the woman's family that justice will be delivered to her, adding that they have taken cognisance of their complaints.

"We have spoken to the family members and assured them that we will investigate the case properly. The Chief Minister has already formed a special investigation team and a woman officer is also a part of the team. The first report will be out tomorrow at 4 pm," Awasthi said after meeting the victim's family.

Victim's brother not satisfied with probe in case

Meanwhile, brother of the Hathras victim said on Saturday that their family was not satisfied with the ongoing investigation in the case.

"We are not satisfied with the ongoing investigation as we have not got answers to our questions till now. The DM who threatened us openly has not been suspended yet," he told ANI.

The government has provided the family with an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh, a house and a government service under group C category. The family's demand to hear the case in a fast-track court has also been accepted.

The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". However, there is no mention of rape in the report.

All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

(With agency inputs)

