Hathras Case: UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, who was in Hathras on Saturday, said that “any group with no more than five people" is allowed to meet the victim's family.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with three other members on Saturday were permitted to visit the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the 20-year-old gangrape and murder victim, who died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four men outside her village.

The UP Police cited Section 144 of the CrPC restrictions in view of the coronavirus while allowing only five members of the Congress delegation to proceed. As many as 50 Congress MPs were scheduled to visit the Hathras district along with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and P.L. Puniya will be accompanying Rahul and Priyanka to Hathras.

"CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida as well as in Hathras and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering the social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Police Commissioner Alok Singh said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, who was in Hathras on Saturday, said that “any group with no more than five people" is allowed to meet the victim's family.

Earlier, the DND toll plaza at the Delhi-Noida border had virtually turned into a fortress with heavy police deployment in anti-riot gear ahead of the movement of Congress representatives. Hundreds of Congress and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers had also gathered at the DND, raising slogans against the BJP government in UP over the Hathras case and for allegedly preventing their party leaders from meeting the victim's family.

Some party workers also alleged that policemen had hit them with batons during skirmish while Congress leaders were trying to cross over to the UP side from Delhi to proceed for Hathras, some 180 km away from here.

It was Rahul and Priyanka's second attempt to visit Hathras. On Thursday, Gandhi was pushed to the ground by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel when he was marching towards Hathras after their vehicles were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar. Congress leaders were also detained by the police and a case registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Top Uttar Pradesh Officials met victim's family in Hathras district:

The Director-General of Uttar Pradesh Police HC Awasthy, accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, visited the victim's family today afternoon.

After meeting the bereaved family, Additional Chief Secretary of UP Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "We have spoken to the family members and assured them that we will investigate the case properly. The Chief Minister has already formed a special investigation team and a woman officer is also a part of the team. The first report will be out tomorrow at 4 pm."

The meet came after the UP government on Friday suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen amid outrage over the handling of the matter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also submitted its report over the incident and found that the officials were responsible for the 'mismanagement' in the case.

Hathras Family meets media persons, seek justice:

Seeking justice for the 19-year-old girl, the family members of the Hathras victim spoke to reporters after two days when the media was allowed to enter their village.

"We want to know whose body was burnt on that day. And if it was our sister's body then why did they burn her (the body) in this manner? All of us requested the police and the administration to allow us to see her one last time," said the victim's brother after the media was allowed in the village and to speak with the victim's family.

"Moreover, when we requested for the post mortem report, they said you will not understand it as you cannot read English," the brother said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The family complained that they have not been allowed to go out of the house for the last two days and there is a constant presence of police personnel in the house all the time. "We were not allowed to go outside our house for the last two days. We are still scared," the brother informed.

"We requested the policemen to let us have some privacy. They were in the house all the time. The administrative officers used to come in and ask us to show our phone. This was the only communication we had with the outer world in the last two days," victim's brother added.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan