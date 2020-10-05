Hathras Case: The UP Police alleged that some people even forced the victim's family members to make wrong statements, noting that "few political workers were involved in disturbing law and order situation in Hathras".

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh ADP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday alleged that a pre-planned conspiracy was afoot to disrupt the peace in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kumar said that as many as 19 FIRs have been filed by the police in the matter, adding that rumours were spread to incite the general public.

He further alleged that some people even forced the victim's family members to make wrong statements, noting that "few political workers were also involved in disturbing law and order situation in Hathras".

"We have also registered a case against few for trying to disturb communal harmony by circulating viral audio related to inciting Hathras victim's family, pressuring them for making wrong statements and enticing them with Rs 50 lakh offer," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar also said that several people violated the COVID-19 norms in Hathras which forced the UP Police to take action against them.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also alleged that some people are trying to disrupt peace in the state and warned of "conspiracies against his government". He later handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that accused will not be spared.

Congress ups ante against UP govt, questions SIT probe

The Congress on Monday continued its attack the UP government and questioned why the special investigating team (SIT) was probing the matter when a CBI investigation has been sought. The party further demanded that the Hathras district magistrate (DM) should be dismissed for allegedly threatening the victim's family.

"The Yogi Adityanath government must immediately dismiss the DM, who is on record, on a video threatening the family and he should not be given any other position till it is thoroughly investigated that at whose instructions and whose behest did the DM go to the victim's family and threatened them in the manner that he did," the party said in a statement.

Nirbhaya's rapists lawyer AP Singh to defend Hathras accused

According to a report by India Today, Nirbhaya's rapists lawyer AP Singh will defend the four accused in Hathras gangrape and murder case.

A 20-year-old woman from Hathras succumbed at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to the injuries she suffered in the assault by four upper-caste men in her village in Hathras district on September 14. The four have been arrested.

The incident triggered outrage across the country after TV footage showed that the local police cremated the body at night. Her family members alleged they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time, but police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma