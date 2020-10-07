Hathras Case: As per the records, the exchanges over mobile phones were of over five hours between October 2019 and March 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Investigators probing the Hathras gangrape-murder case have claimed that the main accused was in regular touch with one of the members of the victim’s family till very recently, according to a Times of India report.

The report quoted police sources saying that call detail records showed there were at least 100 exchanges in five months between the mobile number of the main accused and another number registered in the name of the victim’s brother.

As per the records, the exchanges over mobile phones were of over five hours between October 2019 and March 2020. Police are now seeking the response of the victim’s brother on the issue.

Times of India further quoted a police official saying that some of the villagers also told that those arrested used to keep in touch with the victim’s family.

The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak over its way of handling the case, has already ordered CBI probe into the case. It has claimed that the outcry over the case was a pre-planned conspiracy to disrupt law and order in the state.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment.

The police have been blamed with cremating the body of the victim in the dead of the night, without the family's conest. The state government, in its affidavit in the Supreme Court, has contended that the body was cremated "to avoid large-scale violence" the next morning, while citing intelligence inputs of "major law and order problems".

Facing a battering to its image, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras episode, which the SC described as “horrible”.

Hearing another petition, the Supreme Court directed the UP government to inform it by October 8 about the steps taken to protect witnesses in the case.

