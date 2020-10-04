New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is on his way the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries in UP's Hathras district. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are also likely to visit the village. Hathras Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi,who were on Thursday stopped en route to Hathras, reached the village on Saturday and spent an hour with the family. Amid nationwide outrage, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday ordered a CBI probe into the entire chain of events in the Hathras assault and alleged gangrape case, including her hurried cremation without the family’s presence.

Here are the live updates of the latest developments in Hathras case

2:30 PM: Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meets family members of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras.

2:00 PM: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was stopped by the UP Police this afternoon when he was on his way to Hathras. His car was stopped about 20 km before Hathras. A video showed the Bhim Army chief, wearing a white kurta, marching with others.

1:15 PM: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks why SIT is involved when the family wants a judicial probe. "According to the kin of the Hathras victim, the worst treatment was meted out by the district magistrate. Who is saving him? He should be probed. The family is asking for a judicial enquiry, why is the case then being handed over to the CBI and looked into by the SIT? If the government has woken up from its sleep, then it should start listening to the family, " she says in the tweet.

12:45 PM: Left party's women wing, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has reached the Hathras village. Five members of AIDWA will be meeting the family members of the victim.

12:28 PM: Mayawati slams Yogi admin over allegations against DM. Taking to Twiitter, BSP supremo Mayawati said: "The kin of the Hathras victim has made many serious allegations against the district magistrate of the district, yet the secret silence of the UP government is sad and very worrying. Although the government has agreed to a CBI inquiry, how can you ensure a fair probe with the district magistrate still there.

12: 25 PM: The Left and Congress have announced state-wide protests on October 6 against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, besides incidents of rape and murder in West Bengal.

12: 15 PM: Despite Section 144 CrPC in place, upper caste group meeting underway in Hathras. The participants demand FIR to be registered against the victim's family.

12: 10 PM: Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrives at the residence of the victim of Hathras incident, reports ANI. The SIT has recorded the statement of the family members.

12:05 PM: Forensic report from JNMC says signs of use of force and penetration existed on Hathras rape victim.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha