Hathras Case, Protests Live News Updates: Congress has announced that it would continue its protest to demand justice for the rape victim

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress has announced that it will stage 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country demanding justice for the family of Hathras victim. "The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family," AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad met the kin of the alleged 19-year-old gangrape victim and demanded Y-category security for them. “I demand ‘Y security’ for the family or I’ll take them to my house, they aren’t safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge,”

Stay with Jagran English for all the latest updates on Hathras case

11: 45 am Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Punjab will today visit Hathras village to meet the kin of the deceased woman. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, along with MLAs Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Baldev Singh Jaito, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori, are expected to meet the kin this afternoon.

11:15 am FIR against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people for violation of Section 144 in Hathras, reports ANI

11:00 am Congress party national spokesperson Kushbu to participate in Satyagraha in front of Ambedkar statue opposite Perambur railway station at 4pm today

10:45 am Congress workers stage protest in Mumbai against the alleged gang rape of woman in Hathras.

Maharashtra: Congress workers stage protest in Mumbai against the alleged gangrape of a woman in #Hathras (Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/CAUPawwiQl — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

10:15 am Under attack from opposition over the rape and murder of Dalit girl in Hathras, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the police to investigate matters relating to women and SC/STs with utmost sensitivity and seriousness

10:10 am Congress to protest at Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to demand justice for Hathras victim at 10:30 am.

10:05 am Ex-BJP MLA hosts gathering of upper caste men seeking ‘justice’ for Hathras gang rape accused. A large gathering of upper caste men converged at former Hathras Sadar legislator from BJP Rajveer Pehalwan’s residence in Hathras on Sunday “in support of the four accused” in the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl.

10:00 am Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs and office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will be participating in the ''Satyagraha' across the nation in full strength.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha