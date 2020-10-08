Hathras Case Updates: The decision by the UP government came in the backdrop of increasing uproar and law and order situation arising over the horrific incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government sent two Additional Director General (ADG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police level special officers to the Hathras district and Aligarh range for a week. The decision by the UP government came in the backdrop of increasing uproar and law and order situation arising over the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also registered on Wednesday against four people, allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Mathura, who were going to Hathras. The FIR stated that some anti-social elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras gang-rape and murder incident.

Facing a battering to its image, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras episode, which the SC described as horrible.



Here are the Latest Updates from the Hathras case:

According to news agency IANS, the family members of the victim has filed a petition in Allahabad High Court alleging that the district administration has illegally confined them in their house. The plea requested the court to direct the administration to allow the victim's family to move out of the house and meet people. The matter is listed for today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a video of his conversation with the victim's family during his visit there on Saturday. In the purported conversation, Rahul Gandhi is heard saying to the victim's family that "don't be in fear and do not leave the village" and his sole objective in coming to the village was to ensure that the family is safe.

The Congress on Wednesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or high court into the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and said the BJP government should not try to fool the people by offering a probe by the CBI which is "under its control".

Earlier on Tuesday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.

Meanwhile, following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a government official.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.

