Hathras Case: The accused has claimed in the handwritten letter that he was "friends" with the 19-year-old woman and they used to meet and talk on phone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The prime accused in the alleged gangrape-murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has written a letter to the police, claiming that he, along with the three other accused, were being framed in the case, according to a NDTV report.

As per the report, the accused has claimed in the handwritten letter that he was "friends" with the 19-year-old woman and they used to meet and talk on phone. He further alleged that the victim's family was against their friendship.

"On the day of the incident, I had gone to meet her in the fields that day where her mother and brothers were also present. I returned home after being asked by her to do so. I then started feeding cattle," NDTV quoted him as saying in the letter.

"I later got to know from the villagers that her mother and brothers beat her up over our friendship, injuring her badly. I have never beaten her or done anything wrong with her. Her mother and brothers falsely accused me and three others and sent us to jail. We're all innocent. Request you to please investigate and get us justice," he added.

A senior official of Aligarh Jail, where the four accused are, confirmed about the accused writing the letter to Hathras Police.

On the other hand, the victim's family has reportedly denied the allegations made by the accused, saying that they don't want any compensation or money and only want justice.

The purported letter emerges amid the police's claim that accused was in regular touch with the victim's family.

According to a Times of India report, police sources said that call detail records showed there were at least 100 exchanges in five months between the mobile number of the main accused and another number registered in the name of the victim’s brother.

The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak over its way of handling the case, has already ordered CBI probe into the case. It has claimed that the outcry over the case was a pre-planned conspiracy to disrupt law and order in the state.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta