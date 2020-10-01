Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR against several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, for their march to Hathras to meet the kin of the 20-year-old woman who passed away on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that an FIR has been registered against the Congress leaders for violating Section-144 of the CrCP that was imposed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar in wake of the coronavirus crisis, adding that the Hathras District Magistrate requested that "no political people should be allowed to come to the district".

"Authorities requested Rahul Gandhi that there is a risk of loss of life and property along with traffic due to you and your workers. On this too, Rahul Gandhi and his party people did not agree and when an attempt was made by the police to stop, the police officers were pushed," the police said, as reported by India Today.

Earlier in the day, Rahul and his sister Priyanka were detained by the police while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly raped in the district. The two, however, were released shortly after being detained by the police.

Allahabad HC summons top UP officials

The Allahabad High Court has also summoned top officials of UP government -- additional chief secretary, director general of police and additional director general of police -- over the Hathras case. The officials will have to appear before the court on October 12. The court has also called the victim's parents to have their say in court that day.

"The matter is of immense public importance and public interest as it involves allegation of high-handedness by the State authorities resulting in violation of basic human and fundamental rights not only of the deceased victim but also her family members," the court said in its notice, as reported by NDTV.

No gathering permissible around India Gate area: Police

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has announced that large gathering are banned for Friday in and around India Gate in central Delh. "No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," the police said.

"General public is informed that in view of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order (dated 03.09.2020) a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority," it added.

Police deny rape of victim

The UP police, meanwhile, has denied that the woman who died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday was raped. The police said that the forensic test of Hathras gangrape-murder victim has confirmed that she was not raped.

"The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not contain sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang-rape," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he added.

Experts, however, question whether the absence of sperm conclusively rules out rape.

About the Hathras case:

A 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi after she was allegedly assaulted by four men -- later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14.

She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family consent for the cremation.

The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma