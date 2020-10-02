Hathras Case: The Congress had asked its party leaders to organise prayer meetings in Valmiki Temples across the country as the victim who was killed in Hathras belonged to the Valmiki Community.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The row over the Hathras rape and murder incident intensified further on Friday with growing calls in support of the victim's family and strict punishment to the culprits.

Now a day after Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were stopped from reaching the Hathras district to meet the kin of the victim and later arrested, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border today. The delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at city's Valmiki Temple on Friday. The Congress had asked its party leaders to organise prayer meetings in Valmiki Temples across the country as the victim who was killed in Hathras belonged to the Valmiki Community.

Apart from the Congress leaders, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters held a huge protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday evening.

Earlier, the Delhi Police has said that permission has not been given for either gathering in view of Section 144 imposed last month. Police said protests are permitted only at Jantar Mantar with prior permission and attendance of only 100 people.

Here's what happened in the case during the last 24 hours:

UP CM Yogi Aditynath promises strictest punishment for perpetrators:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was under fire for his administration's handling of the brutal Hathras gangrape and death case, on Friday said that he would ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Yogi also said that the culprits will get the punishment which will be remembered by those who have intentions of hurting women's dignity.

"Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such a punishment that will set an example for the future. The government of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise," the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi.



Media Entry banned in the district:

Tempers ran high in Hathras on Friday after the district administration banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village where the Hathras assault victim lived, as reported by news agency IANS.

The report further stated that heavy deployment of police was made around the village on Friday and even the movement of locals was restricted. Policemen were seen standing even in the fields to prevent media persons from reaching the house of the victim and meeting her family.

"Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law & order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village", Hathras Additional SP Prakash Kumar said as reported by ANI.



Victim's family claims administration stopping them from meeting media:

According to a report by news agency ANI, the district administration of Hathras has been stopping the victim's family from speaking to media persons from every angle as the administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC in this village of Hathras.

The report added that today morning, a minor from the victim's family was sent by the family members to reach out to the media anyhow and ask to connect with them. Moreover the minor revealed that they were asked to switch-off their mobiles have and some mobiles are being taken from them.

"They have taken the phone. My family have sent me here to call the media for speaking. I ducked down and came via the field. They are not letting us come out neither are they allowing the media to come in. They are threatening us as well," said the minor family member as quoted by ANI. As he was speaking to the media, soon a police officer came and he fled from the spot, ANI reported.

Trinamool Congress leaders stopped from entering Hathras district:

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and other party leaders were stopped by the police on Friday when they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old victim, who died after she was brutally assaulted a fortnight ago.

"A delegation of the Trinamool MPs that travelled about 200 km from Delhi has been stopped by UP Police from entering Hathras," said a statement by the party said, adding they "were travelling separately to express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences."

Among those who were prevented from proceeding towards Hathras included Trinamool MPs Derek O'Brien, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and ex-MP Mamata Thakur.



Rahul Gandhi gets support from Shiv Sena:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also condemned the treatment meted out by Uttar Pradesh police to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet Hathras victim's family, and termed it as "gang-rape of democracy".

"We may have differences with the Congress party. He (Rahul Gandhi) can be stopped from going to Hathras citing imposition of section 144, but the way police behaved with him holding the collar...the way he was pushed and then thrown on the ground was highly condemnable," he said. "This is gangrape of democracy and the incident should be probed. Is this the way opposition leaders should be treated so that nobody asks questions? You can ridicule him politically as is always being done. But the way police manhandled him is an act nobody will support," he said as quoted by PTI.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police and the administration towards party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to "suppress the voice of opposition".

What the case is all about?

A 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi after she was allegedly assaulted by four men -- later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family consent for the cremation.

The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order there.

