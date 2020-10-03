Hathras Gangrape-Murder Case: The family said that the police did not hand over the daughter's body, adding that the family did not trust the SIT or CBI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The victim family in the Hathras gangrape-murder case has alleged that that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case was working in cahoots with the accused and also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, according to a News18 report.

The report quoted the mother of the 19-year-old woman, who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang-raped, saying that the police did not hand over the daughter's body, adding that the family did not trust the SIT or CBI.

"These people didn’t let me see the body of my girl even after I kept begging for it. We don’t want the CBI enquiry either. We want that the investigation of the case be conducted under a Supreme Court Judge. Why should we go for a NARCO test, we never changed our statement," News18 quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the deceased's sister-in-law claimed that the body cremated by the police in the dead of the night was not of the victim, adding that it is not the family which should undergo a Narco test, but the DM and SP of the district.

She further denied the police claim that the victim's grandfather was present when the woman's body was cremated, claiming that he already passed away in 2006.

The SIT has completed the investigation into the case and the administration on Saturday lifted restrictions on the media's entry into the village, a day after outsiders, including politicians, were barred from meeting the victim's family due to the SIT probe.

Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.

The Hathras administration had on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, in the district where political parties had reached and staged protest to demand justice for the young woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after her alleged gangrape.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta