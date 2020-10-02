Hathras Case: Hundreds of people have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the victim of the Hathras case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hundreds of people on Friday evening gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the Hathras gang-rape incident that has left the entire country in a shock. People at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were demanding justice for victim of the Hathras, who was allegedly assaulted by four men on September 14.

The protesters were also joined by several politicans -- including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja -- and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azaad. Azaad had earlier called for a protest at India Gate but shifted the venue to Jantar Mantar after the Delhi Police imposed Section-144 CrCP at India Gate.

"I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign and justice is served. I urge the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident," news agency ANI quoted Azaad as saying.

Apart from Azaad and Kejriwal, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja were also present at the Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the Hathras victim. "The Uttar Pradesh government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served," Yechury was quoted as saying by ANI.

Looking at the situation, the Delhi Metro has decided to close the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro stations. However, the Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro stations were reopened later.

'Culprits should be hanged': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also present at the Jantar Mantar protest, demanded justice for the victim, saying the culprits should be hanged. Urging UP government to ensure strictest punishment for the accused, Kejriwal said that the "victim's family needs all the possible help".

"The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," he said, as reported by ANI.

"There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," he added.

'Why is Congress quiet on Rajasthan': BJP

The BJP, meanwhile, has attacked the Congress for its silence on the Rajasthan case. Assuring that the UP government will take appropriate action against the culprit, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry into the case, adding that all the accused have arrested.

"What is this policy of Congress to keep quiet on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened? Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not speaking anything on that, but are doing drama in Hathras. How will this work?," ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Hathras incident has tainted your image: Uma Bharti to Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday told UP CM Yogi Adityanath that the Hathras incident has tainted his image. In a series of tweets, she said that the UP government should allow media and political leaders to meet the family of Hathras victim.

"The way the police have isolated the victim's family has raised several doubts. She [victim] was a Dalit family's daughter. The police hurriedly cremated her and then cordoned off the family," she tweeted.

What the case is all about?

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by four men -- later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was later cremated in Hathras without the consent of her family.

The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order there.

The police, meanwhile, has denied that the woman was raped. However, experts say that the absence of sperm does not rule out that the woman was not rape.

"The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not contain sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang-rape," said UP police.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma