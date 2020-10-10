Hathras Case: CBI on Saturday took over the investigation of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Hathras.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the investigation of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. In a notification on Saturday night, the central government said that the CBI will re-register the first information report (FIR) filed by the UP Police begin its investigations in the case.

The central government further said that the CBI will also investigate the "alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests" in the Hathras case which led to massive protests across the country against the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

Victim's family to appear before Allahabad HC on Monday

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim will aappear before the Allahabad High Court on Monday amid tight security. The police has informed that heavy security has been deployed near the house of the victim, noting that a "control room would also be established there".

The Allahabad High Court had asked the UP Police and the victim's family members to appear before it on October 12. It had also directed the UP government to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.

"The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same," the Allahabad High Court had said in its order.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She died the nest day at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30.

Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

