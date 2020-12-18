Hathras Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday invoked charges of gang-rape and murder in its chargesheet against four accused in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday invoked charges of gang-rape and murder in its chargesheet against four accused in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case. The assertions by the central investigation agency came over three months after the incident occurred in September.

The chargesheet has been filed at a special SC/ST court in Hathras. All four accused have been named in the chargesheet under various sections, news agency ANI quoted Munna Singh Pundir, lawyer of the accused, as saying.

The gang-rape and murder of a 20-year old by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 had triggered outrage across the nation. The victim died on September 29 while undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. In the aftermath of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh police had denied the victim was gang-raped.

The victim was cremated late night on September 30, allegedly without the family's approval. The Allahabad High Court had slammed the UP police over its handling of the case, and termed her midnight cremation an "infringement of human rights". The court said that the girl was entitled to a decent cremation.

"Action of state authorities, in name of law and order situation, is prima facie an infringement upon human rights of the victim and her family. She was entitled to decent cremation in accordance with her religious customs which essentially are to be performed by her family," the court had said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja