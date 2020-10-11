The CBI has filed an FIR against an accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against an accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The central probe agency registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder among others, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in UP's Ghaziabad. The agency has also constituted a special team that will look into all aspects of the case.

Faced with public anger and the opposition's protests, the state government decided to transfer the case to CBI last week. It took over the case from UP Police yesterday. The 19-year old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital two weeks later from injuries sustained in a savage attack that many have compared to the 2012 gang rape in the national capital. This was followed by a hushed up cremation at night allegedly forced by the district administration.

The notification issued by the centre on the request of the state government had asked the CBI to probe rape, murder and atrocity and "any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts".

"The complainant had alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the alleged rape and murder of the Dalit woman.

In a tweet, he said, "The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE". The former Congress chief also said the "shameful truth" was that many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human. He also tagged a media report which asked why police was denying rape when the woman had repeatedly reported that she was raped.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha