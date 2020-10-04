Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who met the family members of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras on Sunday, has demanded a 'Y' security cover should be provided to them.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting the victim's family members, Azad said that he will 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha "if his demands are not met", noting that 'Y Plus' security was also provided to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

"I demand 'Y security' for the family or I'll take them to my house, they aren't safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," Azad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Azad's visit to Hathras comes just a day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra met the victim's family members and said that they will continue to fight for them until justice is deserved.

Meanwhile, Azad over the last few days has held several protests against the appalling incident that has left the country in a shock. On Friday, the Bhim Army chief had also taken a part in a protest against the incident in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Azad had demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also attacked Prime Minister, saying "when there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?"

Victim's brother demands probe under retired SC judge

Meanwhile, the woman's brother has also demanded that the investigation should be carried out under a retired Supreme Court judge, saying that the District Magistrate of Hathras should be suspended.

Earlier in the day, a medical team visited the victim's residence after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case said that the woman's father's health has deteriorated.

"His blood pressure and other vitals were checked, but he was not tested for coronavirus," ANI quoted Chief Medical Officer of Hathras as saying.

The Hathras victim, 20, was allegedly raped by four men in her village on September 14. She died on September 29 at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an order from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma