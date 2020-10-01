The numbers on the crime chart speak a different story, contrary to Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s claim that crime against women has seen a sharp dip in the three years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported over 4 lakh cases of crimes against women last year with Uttar Pradesh holding the unpleasing position of being at the list with nearly 60,000 such incidents, as per the latest official data by National Crime Record Bureau.

The numbers on the crime chart speak a different story, contrary to Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s claim that crime against women has seen a sharp dip in the three years.

The unabated horrific acts of rapes and gang-rapes, some also including the killing of the victim, continue at an alarming speed. In the last four days, the state has witnessed four rape incidents raising serious concerns on the situation of law and order in the most populated state of India.

While the accused have been nabbed in all these cases, fingers are being raised at the police administration over the alleged inaction in some of them.

Amid the widespread outrage over the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, another shocking incident of gang-raping from the state's Balrampur district came to fore today. Not just this, two minors were also allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Azamgarh at the time when people are protesting over the Hathras horror.

Here are the four incidents of rapes from UP reported in the last four days:

Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night, the police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered in this regard. "The accused, who allegedly raped a minor, has been arrested," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police of Baghpat.

Azamgarh

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Azamgarh district's Jiyanpur area. "Today (on Wednesday), we received a complaint of rape with a minor girl. A case was immediately registered. The accused has been arrested. He lives in front of girl's residence and used to visit her house regularly," Sudhir Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh said, adding that the "medical examination of girl is being conducted and further action is being taken".

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused took the girl from her home telling her mother that she will bath in his house and also took a pair of fresh clothes from her mother. But when the girl returned from the neighbour's house, she was bleeding and twisting in pain. The girl's mother immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where her condition is reportedly stated to be serious.

Balrampur

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped by two men in UP's Balrampur district, an incident which comes amid nationwide outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case. Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, quoting the victim's family, said the woman, who worked with a private firm, returned home in a serious condition on Tuesday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the girl looked dazed and had an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hands when she reached her home. The woman's mother said she was abducted while on way to work in the morning, adding that soon after her return, she complained of burning pain in her stomach.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, as quoted by news agency PTI said, that "when the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped. The family has named two boys. They said the boys took her to a doctor to get her treated and raped her. When her condition got worse, they sent her home instead of sending her to the hospital. Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them".

Hathras

The 19-year-old woman, who was raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the national capital on Monday after showing no signs of improvement.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The family of the victim had accused the police of not helping them and coming into action only after public outrage.

The incident drew massive outrage from opposition parties, the general public and even Bollywood stars. The horrific incident also caught the eye of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, according to UP CM Yogi Adityanath asked for strictest action against the accused. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has also set up a three-member panel to investigate the incident, directing the probe panel to submit the report in seven days.

Posted By: Talib Khan