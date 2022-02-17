Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday sets aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order which put an interim stay on the Haryana government's law on providing 75 per cent reservation to locals candidates in private sector jobs. The apex court further asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide on the issue within a month.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take any coercive action against the employers till the matter is resolved.

"We do not intend to deal with merits of matter as we propose to request the high court to decide expeditiously and not later than four weeks. Parties are directed not to seek adjournment and be present before court for fixing the schedule for hearing", the bench said

"In the meanwhile, Haryana is directed not to take coercive action against employers. The impugned order passed by the high court is set aside as the high court has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation," it added.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing a petitioner on caveat, submitted that there are over 49,000 companies registered in Haryana. He added that there is no reservation in the private sector and it can only be done by Parliament. "There is no empirical study, no data to give reservation", said Dave. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Manesar Industrial Welfare Association, urged the top court not to vacate the stay granted by the high court on the law.

This came after the Haryana government on February 4 approached the top court challenging the stay by Punjab and Haryana High Court on its decision. The state government, in its plea, argued that the High Court passed the order on the plea after hearing the matter for just 90 seconds.

In a special leave petition, the Haryana government contended that the interim order was passed in the teeth of law laid down by the top court in Bhavesh D. Parish vs Union of India (2000), and also in violation of the principles of natural justice.

"It is submitted that the hearing granted by the High Court was a mere empty formality, whereby, the High Court with a predetermined conclusion opened the hearing by saying that the Act is liable to be stayed and thereafter did not afford any opportunity to the law officer appearing on behalf of the state of Haryana. Violation of principles of natural justice is manifest from the fact the entire hearing in the matter concluded within one minute", the plea added.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan