Haryana Shocker: Woman Dies After Man Throws Her Out Of Moving Train For Resisting Molestation

A 32-year-old was killed allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train in Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad while she was trying to fight a man, who tried to sexually assault her. The incident took place in front of the woman's nine-year-old son, the officials said.

According to the information received by the Government Railway Police (GRP), the woman took the train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana. The majority of the passengers had deboarded the train at the previous station, and most of the train coaches were empty when the incident took place.

"The passenger train was on its way from Delhi to Tohana, and the woman and her son had boarded it from Lakhan Majra," SHO of GRP police station, Hisar, Naresh Kumar said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"During preliminary investigations, it has come to light that one accused was involved in the incident. We are trying to identify him, and he will be arrested soon," the GRP SHO added.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband was waiting for his son and wife at the Tohana station. The SHO further said that the victim was trying to save herself from the accused. However, the man pushed her down from the train, and the 32-year-old woman died due to injuries.

Further, when the train reached Tohana, the father found the son crying profusely inside the train compartment. Later the nine-year-old narrated the entire incident, after which his father filed the police complaint. The woman's body was later found near the tracks at some distance from Tohana, the SHO said.

"A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)," the SHO said.