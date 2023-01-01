Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Booked In Harassment Case On Woman Coach's Complaint

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has reportedly been booked on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The case was registered by Chandigarh police on the basis of a complaint by a junior athletics coach.

The FIR was registered at Sector 26 police station Saturday night. Singh, a former Indian hockey team captain and Olympian, has been booked for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The woman had on Friday levelled the allegations, which Singh denied categorically. Dismissing them as baseless, he went on to demand an independent probe.

Later on Friday, the woman coach submitted her complaint to Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora. She also raised the issue of her security with police and alleged that she had been receiving intimidating messages on her social media accounts.

"The minister harassed me between February and November at his office and other places. Once, he even asked me to meet him in Sector 7. He mostly communicated with me over social media. He touched me inappropriately at his house in Chandigarh. I have narrated the sequence of events to the Chandigarh police,” she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

She however said she did not have a record of the messages sent by Singh they were sent in “disappearing mode”.

The woman, who is an international-level athlete, alleged that she had been threatened with transfer on failing to get medals. “I was forced to give an undertaking that I would fetch medals in an upcoming international event. I was told that if I failed, the sports department would transfer me. Recently, I got transferred to my home district Jhajjar, where there is no track."

The coach further alleged that she is not the only one facing harassment. There were many others in the state sports department, she said.