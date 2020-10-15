New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 35-year-old woman, who was locked inside a toilet for about one-and-a-half year and was forced to live in subhuman conditions, was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition in Rishpur village of Panipat district, Haryana.

According to the reports, Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta and her team rescued the woman on Wednesday, after receiving the information that a woman is forcefully locked inside a toilet. "I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I come here with my team. When we reached here, we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days, news agency ANI quoted Rajni Gupta as saying.

Gupta revealed that the woman was kept in the toilet because she was claimed to be mentally unstable which is not true. The officials took her for medical examination and gave her prior sanitization. "It is being said that she is mentally unstable, but it is not true. We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We can not confirm whether she is mentally unstable or not, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her and washed her hair. We have filed a police complaint. Police will take action accordingly," Gupta added.

However, the victim's husband told media that the woman is mentally unstable and she used to sit inside the toilet even after they request her to come out. He also claimed that they had taken her to the doctor but sought no improvement in her condition. "She was mentally unstable. We ask her to sit outside but she does not sit there. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition," news agency ANI quoted the victim's husband as saying.

Meanwhile, the local police has registered a complaint against the victim's husband. A police officer said that they will take the advice of the doctor to proceed further. And the team will take the action only after the investigation.

Posted By: Srishti Goel