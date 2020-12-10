Schools across Haryana will reopen for students of class X to XII from December 14, the state government said on Thursday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools across Haryana will reopen for students of class X and XII from December 14, the state government said on Thursday, adding that students will have to procure medical certificates to attend classes.

Schools will remain open for just three hours daily -- between 10 am and 1 pm, according to a circular issued by Directorate School Education. Classes for students of grade 9th and 11th will reopen on December 21.

Schools across the state were shut on November 20 after over 150 students at several government schools in Haryana tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection. These included: 78 students in Rewari, 30 in Jind and 34 in Jhajjar. Most of these students were asymptomatic.

All schools and colleges across India were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed schools to reopen for classes 9th to 12th in a "graded manner".

States have deferred opening schools amid the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had announced schools across the state would remain close for classes 1 till 8 until March 31, 2020, while classes for students of grade 9 and 12 will commence partially soon with all the safety protocols. The upcoming academic session will commence from April 1 and classes 1 to 8 will be evaluated on the basis of project work. Furthermore, KG-I and KG-II classes will commence in 1500 government schools in the state in the first phase under the new education policy.

