The Haryana government has relaxed the ban on sale of firecrackers in the state. It has allowed traders to sell crackers for two hours in a day.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Two days after announcing a complete ban on firecrackers in the state, the Haryana government provided some relaxations and allowed the sale and bursting of crackers in a "phased manner".

In a statement, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that though coronavirus cases are rising due to pollution, his government has decided to allow the use and sale of firecrackers for two hours in the state.

"Corona cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of 2 hours for those who want to sell crackers and burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these 2 hours," Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Haryana government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers in the state to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection due to pollution created by bursting of crackers.

Not only Haryana, several states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha and Rajasthan, have announced a ban on firecrackers as they fear that rise in pollution levels could lead to spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

However, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter to several chief ministers, asking them to "compensate the firecracker traders for the losses they have accrued due to ban on sale of firecrackers".

This is not the first time when sale on firecrackers have been banned in India. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers and allowed the sale of "green firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution".

Coronavirus in India:

Meanwhile, coronavirus caseload in India has crossed the 85 lakh-mark. However, over 78.68 lakh have recovered from the deadly infection, said the Union Health Ministry.

"This has played a pivotal role in pushing down the active cases which is presently 5,12,665 and comprise 6.03 per cent of the total caseload," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma