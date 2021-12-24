Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday announced night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am in wake of the alarming rise in the Omicron cases. With this, Haryana became the third state to impose the night curfew after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Along with the night curfew, the Haryana government has also banned the gathering of over 200 people.

Apart from the night curfew, the state government has also made both doses of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions.

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि सार्वजनिक स्थलों व अन्य कार्यक्रमों में 200 से अधिक लोगों के एकत्र होने तथा रात्रि में 11 बजे से प्रातः 5 बजे तक लोगों के आवागमन को प्रतिबंधित किया जाए। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 24, 2021

“In view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron in the State, for the safety of the people, from January 1, 2022, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions. Along with this, gathering of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes and movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after chairing a COVID review meet.

“In order to curb the influence of Omicron, it is necessary that people should be made more and more aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. The Health Department should complete all its preparations to deal with the rising Covid cases", he added.

"On December 23, more than two lakh people got the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Apart from this, 30,000-32,000 patients are being tested daily by the health department and those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing,” the CM further said.

This came days after Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh imposed night curfews across the states in wake of the rising Omicron cases in the country and approaching New Year season. Several other states including Delhi, Odisha and Karnataka have announced restrictions on New Year parties and gatherings at public places.

Meanwhile, India has so far detected 358 cases of Omicron variant, out of which 114 have recovered and discharged from the hospitals. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Gujarat (30) are among the top contributors of Omicron cases in the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan