Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till June 7. However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave several relaxations, allowing shops to operate in Haryana from 9 am to 3 pm in a day.

The Haryana Chief Minister but noted that shopkeepers would need to follow an odd-even formula to ensure that cases stay in control in the state. He also said that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed till June 15.

"Night curfew", Khattar said, "will continue in Haryana from 10 pm to 5 am".

This is the fourth time when the Haryana government has extended the lockdown, which was imposed on May 3, in the state. Earlier, the lockdown was extended on May 9, 16 and 23 respectively.

Financial aid for COVID-orphaned children

The Haryana government on Saturday also announced a financial aid and other assistance for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 crisis.

Khattar said this package will be given to rehabilitate and assist children below 18 years of age who have lost their both parents, a surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19.

He added that in case of adolescent girls orphaned due to COVID-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure their care and proper protection.

Decline in COVID-19 cases in Haryana

Haryana has been seeing a continuous decline in coronavirus cases over the past few days. The state's caseload and active cases on Saturday reached 7.53 lakh and 23,094 after it reported 1,868 new cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.44 per cent.

As per the state health department, most cases were reported in Hisar at 168, followed by Yamunanagar 148, Sirsa and Bhiwani 147 each while Gurgaon recorded 125 infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 8,132 on Saturday after the state reported 97 fresh fatalities. The maximum deaths, as per the health department, were reported in Hisar -- 15, nine from Gurgaon and eight from Jind.

The recovery rate, however, in Haryana has also improved to 95.86 per cent as 7.22 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the state, the health department noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma