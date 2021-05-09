Haryana Lockdown News: Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had imposed a week-long lockdown from May 3 across the state, which was scheduled to end today (May 9).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ongoing lockdown in Haryana has been extended by a week till May 17 with the state government set to impose stricter curbs in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of COVID-19 in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon," said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had imposed a week-long lockdown from May 3 across the state, which was scheduled to end today (May 9).

During this period, several categories which were granted exemption earlier too during weekend restrictions in nine districts, including people who are tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties, continued to get exemptions.

On Sunday, the state reported 13,548 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The fresh spike has pushed the state's caseload to 6,15,897 while the active cases stand at 1,16,867. The death toll now stands at 5,605.

Haryana is among the top 10 states in India that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered across the country today.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta