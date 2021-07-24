Haryana Lockdown: The Haryana government has also allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm on a daily basis. Besides, malls across the state have also been allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Saturday announced the extension of COVID-induced lockdown in the state till August 2 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the extension has been announced with several relaxations in the curbs. The Haryana government had on May 3 imposed a lockdown in the state when the second wave of the deadly virus started to wreak havoc. The lockdown was time to time extended on a weekly basis till July 25.

"Although the positivity rate and the number of positive cases in the state have declined, the lockdown has been extended to continue the preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19", the Haryana government said in its order.

Now as the cases have declined significantly, the Haryana government has announced several relaxations including the reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. The Haryana government has also allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm on a daily basis. Besides, malls across the state have also been allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Here's what is allowed in Haryana:

Restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. Restaurants in malls have been allowed to operate between 11 am and 11 pm, while standalone restaurants can stay open from 8 am till 11 pm.

All shops have been allowed to operate between 9 am and 8 pm

Malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Bars, including those in hotels and malls, have been allowed to function from 10 am to 11 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

University and colleges have been allowed convening classes for doubt resolution, practical classes and examinations, offline examinations. Hostels will be opened for only those students who are appearing in examinations.

Entrance and recruitment examinations by various universities, institutes and government departments will have to be conducted in strict adherence to guidelines issued by state and central government.

Industrial training institutes (ITIs) have been allowed to open for doubt classes, and practical classes only.

Gyms have been allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Clubhouses, restaurants and bars in golf courses have been allowed to operate from 10 am to 11 pm.

Spas have been allowed to run from 6 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Attendance at weddings and funerals has been limited to 100 individuals. However, weddings can take place at places other than homes and courts too. In open spaces, a gathering of 200 people has been allowed with adequate social distancing.

Swimming pools will only open for athletes who are practising for a competitive event.

Cinema halls, both inside and outside malls, have been allowed to run shows with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Religious places can remain open but only have 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices have been allowed to run at full capacity with social distancing norms and other Covid-19 precautions in place.

All production units, establishments and industries in the state have been permitted to function.

Sports complexes and stadiums are allowed to open for outdoor sports activities, except contact sports.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan