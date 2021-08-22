Haryana Lockdown News: In a statement, the state government said that the 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' has been extended with several relaxations under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced till the morning of September 6. In a statement, the state government said that the 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' has been extended with several relaxations under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Here is what is allowed and what remains prohibited as the Haryana government extends the lockdown in the state for 14 more days:

1. Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, can reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity. However, they would need to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

2. Gyms and spas are allowed to reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Social distancing and other COVID-19 norms must be followed.

3. Club houses, bars and restaurants of golf courses can reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, members can play golf only at staggered timings.

4. All shops and malls are allowed to reopen but would need to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

5. Swiming polls can reopen. All participants must, however, get vaccinated.

6. In indoor spaces, gathering up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity are allowed with a ceiling of a maximum of 100 people. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 people.

7. Government and competitive exams can be conducted by following coronavirus norms as issued by the Union Health Ministry.

8. Universities and colleges can reopen for practicals and doubt classes.

9. Training centres established under the aegis of the Haryana skill development mission can reopen.

10. Coaching institutes, libraries and training institutes can reopen.

11. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) can reopen as per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

12. Religious places can reopen, but only 50 people would be allowed.

13. Private offices can reopen with full strength.

14. Sports complexes and stadiums can reopen in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

15. Cinema halls can reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,666 while 19 new infections pushed the total case count to 7.70 lakh, said the state health department. The latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Among the districts, six cases were from Gurgaon and three from Panchkula. There are 675 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far are 7.59 lakh and the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma