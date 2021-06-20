Haryana Lockdown: In a statement, the Haryana government said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has been termed as Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, in the state for another week, till June 28. However, the Haryana government has modified the guidelines, giving several relaxations to people across the state.

In a statement, the Haryana government said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. Noting that the positivity rate and active COVID-19 cases have declined in the state, the Haryana government said that it is important to take all necessary precautions to ensure that the situation stays under control.

Following is the complete list of activities that have been allowed in Haryana till June 28. The list also includes the activities that continue to remain prohibited in the state:

* All shops can operate in Haryana from 9.00 am to 8.00 pm in a day.

* Shopping malls can function 10.00 am to 8.00 pm in a day.

* Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and in malls, can operate from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Religious places can reopen but only 50 people would be allowed to enter the premises.

* Private offices can reopen with 100 per cent strength but it is important to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms.

* In weddings, marriages, funerals and last rites, only 50 people would be allowed. Marriages can take places at places other than home and courts but no 'Bharat procession' would be allowed.

* In open spaces, gatherings allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons.

* Clubs, bars and golf courses can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm.

* Gyms can operate from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm with 50 per cent of their capacity.

* Swimming polls will stay closed. However, sports complexes can reopen.

* All production units and industrial establishments are permitted to reopen.

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain shut.

Though the above activities have been permitted, people in Haryana would need to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms, including usage of facemasks and sanitiser and maintain social distancing.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma