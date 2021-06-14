Haryana Lockdown: Following is the complete list of activities that have been allowed in Haryana in this phase of lockdown. The list also includes the list of activities that will remain prohibited in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on late Sunday night extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has been termed "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana", in the state despite a decline in its active cases. However, the Haryana government eased several restrictions in the state, allowing economic activities to resume their operations.

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic… the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week from June 14 (5 am onwards) to June 21 (till 5 am) in the state," the Haryana government order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Following is the complete list of activities that have been allowed in Haryana in this phase of lockdown. The list also includes the list of activities that will remain prohibited in the state:

* The odd-even formula has been removed by the state government. All shops in Haryana can now operate from 9 am to 8 pm in a day.

* The new order has allowed restaurants, bars and hotels to operate from 10 am to 10 pm in a day.

* Shopping malls can operate from 10 am to 8 pm per day.

* Gyms can operate from 6 am to 8 pm per day. However, only 50 per cent of people would be allowed and it would be mandatory to follow COVID appropriate norms.

* Spas, however, will continue to remain closed in Haryana.

* Sports complexes and stadia are also permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed.

* In weddings, marriage functions, funerals and last rites, only 21 people would be allowed.

* However, for gatherings other than marriages and funerals, 50 people would be allowed.

* In religious places, only 21 people would be allowed.

* The order further says that all schools, colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institutes, libraries and training institutes will remain closed in Haryana for now.

* All production units, establishments and industries can operate in Haryana. However, they must follow all necessary COVID appropriate norms.

* Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance.

The Haryana government had imposed a lockdown in May this year after the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been a decline in daily, allowing the state government to permit economic activities. On Sunday, the state reported 43 deaths and 339 new cases that pushed its toll and tally to 8,992 and 7.65 lakh respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma